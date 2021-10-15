Rosewalk Sells For $4.75 Million

Hogan Associates announced Friday the sale of 104 Old Beach Road in Newport, R.I., a stately mansion in the sought-after Kay/Catherine neighborhood. The home sold for $4,750,000. Caroline Richards of Hogan Associates represented the Buyer, and Kylie McCollough of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International represented the Seller.

“Rosewalk,” nestled in the heart of the scenic Kay/Catherine neighborhood, is just a half mile from Newport’s famed Cliff Walk, Easton’s Beach, downtown attractions and renowned Bellevue Avenue. The property grounds are surrounded by mature trees and lush plantings offering ample privacy–a rare find in such a convenient neighborhood.

The eight-bedroom mansion was built by Mark Horan in 2001 and was featured in Coastal Living in 2018. The Victorian exterior and Mansard roofline blend perfectly into the surroundings of the architecturally-rich neighborhood. Inside, the idyllic home is teeming with modern, luxury details including a stunning chef’s kitchen and intricate custom millwork throughout. The lower level recreation space is equipped with a professional-grade bar, a pool and ping pong area, and opens up to an in-ground gunite pool, hot tub and outdoor shower…truly making Rosewalk an entertainer’s dream. This lavishly appointed estate is the perfect home for the Newport vacationer or year-round resident.

“My buyers had been actively looking in Newport for years,” said Caroline Richards of Hogan Associates. “This special property had the right combination of location and size to accommodate their big family and love of entertaining.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!