Obituary: Donnell Shea (1936-2024)

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Donnell M Shea, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Donnell was born on August 23, 1936 in Bangor, ME.

Donnell was very proud to have grown up in Maine, he loved everything about it. In his opinion Maine was the best place to be! He loved spending time at the lake with his family and enjoyed many lobster rolls, a true Maineiac to his core!

Donnell married Barbara Hulatt on November 8, 1958 . They made a wonderful life together with their children;

Mark Shea (Dhawn), Kelly Shea (David Smith), Maryann McQuade (Steve), and Michael Shea (Robyn).

After serving in the Marine Corps, Donnell worked for the New England Telephone Company. He worked there for 44 years, ending with his position as head of labor relations. Anyone who knew him knew he drove a hard bargain but always had everyone’s best interest in mind.

After retiring, he enjoyed traveling to Sarasota with Barbara where they spent their time on Siesta Key beach.

Donnell loved watching basketball, especially cheering on the PC Friars. He had a real interest in automobiles. He loved looking at cars both old and new. In his spare time he would “shop around’ for the latest model.

Donnell had his favorite spots that he frequented such as Brickley’s to get peach ice cream and Ma’s Donuts, where he went every day for his “special”- an apple fritter and coffee.

Above all he loved spending time with his six grandchildren; David, Grace, Annie, Jameson, Charlie, and Maggie. He made sure to go to all of their sports, concerts, and activities. He often arrived before they did, ready to cheer them on. He was their #1 fan. He also recently became a proud great- grandfather to Rocky and Selena.

Donnell was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Shea.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, November 17, 2024, 1:00pm-3:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. His Funeral Service with Military Honors will immediately follow in the funeral home at 3:00pm. The burial service will be private.

In honor of his service to the country, as a Marine Veteran, we invite all those whose lives were touched by Donnell to join us in bidding farewell to a man who brought so much joy and love into the world.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to either the Martin Luther King Center, https://mlkccenter.org/ or the Potter League for Animals, https://potterleague.org/

The family would like to thank the staff of the Village House for their care and support.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

