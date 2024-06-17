Providence-Newport Ferry Kicks Off Summer Service This Friday

The Providence-Newport Ferry is set to launch its highly anticipated 2024 summer service this Friday, offering scenic and convenient travel between key destinations in Rhode Island.

Operating seasonally from June 21 to October 14, the ferry service will run daily from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. In addition to the popular Providence-Newport route, the ferry will also extend its services to Bristol, providing more options for travelers exploring the region.

Ticket prices start at $12 for a one-way trip, with round-trip tickets available for $24. Additional pricing includes:

Child (3-12): $6

Infants (2 and under): Free

Senior (65+): $6 (proof of eligibility required upon boarding)

Disabled: $6 (proof of eligibility required upon boarding)

Medicare Cardholder: $6 (proof of eligibility required upon boarding)

Departures will take place at the Seastreak Ferry Terminal. For more information on ticket purchases and schedules, visitors can check the official website of the Providence-Newport Ferry.

