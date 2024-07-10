RPL’s DeRentis Lists Grand $10 Million Estate in Exeter

Residential Properties Ltd. is excited to announce that Sales Associate Jim DeRentis has just listed 1-20 Gerald’s Farm Drive in Exeter, RI for $10 million. “This is one of the great estate properties in the Northeast,” DeRentis noted. “Located on 27+ splendid acres in Exeter, Gerald’s Farm offers utmost privacy and quiet while providing easy access to Providence, Newport, Boston, and New York. This is a one-of-a-kind ‘gentleman’s farm’ that takes full advantage of Southern Rhode Island’s natural beauty.”

Situated at the crossroads of Exeter, North Kingstown, and East Greenwich, this elegant country compound is nestled in a rolling landscape with tree-lined valleys and verdant, manicured lawns. The main estate house, one of the property’s three buildings, is the epitome of a refined rural retreat. The soaring foyer catches the eye with a marble pool and wall of French doors overlooking the gardens. Defined by its connection to the New England countryside, the home’s main living spaces welcome the outside in through stunning fenestration and an airy, open feel. The spacious kitchen is a chef’s dream with custom cabinetry, marble countertops, and top-of-the-line appliances. A first-floor primary suite, complete with a spa-like ensuite bath, makes this the perfect multi-generational property. Up the graceful, winding staircase are three more generous bedrooms, two marble-clad baths, and a home gym. Continuing out to the park-like grounds, a separate, two-story carriage house features a dramatic vaulted main hall, ideal for entertaining on a grand scale. Above is a full in-law apartment allowing for a gracious guest suite. The crowning touch is an Amish-built barn featuring a sprawling terrace and fire pit, enhancing the already exceptional list of amenities.

RPL President and CEO Sally Lapides remarked at the significance of this listing while underscoring Residential Properties’ reputation for client-focused service. “When one of our agents lists a $10 million estate, it’s not just another listing – it’s a testament to the dedication to excellence that is synonymous with the name RPL,” Lapides said. “Our clients know they can trust us to showcase their homes in the best possible light. Through our team’s expertise and unwavering pursuit of superlative marketing service, with every detail meticulously tended to, RPL is able to captivate discerning buyers worldwide.”

Jim DeRentis is Residential Properties’ Top Producing Sales Agent, the top selling agent for sales over $1 million on the East Side. He has been a recipient of the Circle of Sales Excellence Platinum Plus Award each year since 2011 when he was named Rookie of the Year. For the past 10 years, Jim has been included on the “REALTrends Verified” list of the country’s top real estate professionals and in 2020 was named to “The 1000.” For the past four years consecutively, he has been named the #1 individual agent in the state for transaction sides, achieving just under $89 million in transaction volume for 2023. Each year since 2022, he has earned the ranking of #1 agent in Rhode Island for transaction sides. To learn more about Jim and to view his listings, please visit ThePVDRealEstateGuy.com.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

