RPL’s Sweeney Completes Providence’s Highest Sale Since 2022

Residential Properties Ltd. takes pleasure in announcing the sale of 35 Orchard Avenue on Providence’s East Side for $4.7 million. RPL Sales Associates Michael J. Sweeney and Christina Rosciti of The Sweeney Advisory Group proudly represented the seller in this transaction.

According to State-Wide MLS data, this is the highest single-family home sale in Providence since 2022. RPL has now listed and sold the two highest sales ever in Providence history, the highest being 66 Cooke Street. RPL has now participated in 10 of the 12 highest single-family home sales in Providence so far this year, three of which were listed by The Sweeney Advisory.

This one-of-a-kind Victorian set on a 15,000 sq. ft. lot offers every luxury amenity while being steps from Wayland Square and Blackstone Boulevard. The entire home has been meticulously renovated while preserving its architectural details. An inlaid Calcutta marble floor impresses in the foyer, while the dual-fireplaced living room and large dining room prove welcoming yet impressive. The new eat-in kitchen sparkles with a 100” La Cornue range, marble-topped center island, and professional appliances. The sunken family room is perfect for entertaining with access to the oversized backyard. Upstairs, the primary suite has a large dressing room and amazing ensuite bath featuring a deep soaking tub, gas fireplace, and oversized walk-in shower/sauna/steam room. All baths in the home are equipped with Waterworks fixtures that gleam with Urban Electric lighting throughout the interior. Outside, the carriage house offers three garage bays with optional living space above. Set on almost a half-acre of manicured grounds, with heated driveway and sidewalks, this exquisite estate has every detail in place.

Pairing boutique service with large-firm resources and experience, The Sweeney Advisory offers deft market knowledge and unique strategic consultation. Led by Michael J. Sweeney, and with Ali Bazar as Director of Operations and Christina Rosciti as Senior Associate, The Sweeney Advisory represents and transacts on behalf of buyers, sellers, investors, and developers looking for special opportunities. In his first year in real estate, Michael J. Sweeney exceeded $15 million in sales, earning him the Circle of Excellence Gold Award. Michael then spent four consecutive years earning the Circle of Excellence Platinum Plus Award with team sales exceeding $93 million dollars in 2022 alone. Michael ranks as the top 1.5% of Agents Nationwide and has been a 5 Star Professional Real Estate Agent since 2019. Every year since 2018, Michael has been included in the Wall Street Journal/RealTrends list of America’s Best Real Estate Professionals. He has also earned the Rhode Island Professional Excellence in Real Estate Award. For more information about Michael, The Sweeney Advisory, and his listings, please visit SweeneyAdvisory.com.

