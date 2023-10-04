RPL’s Zangari Completes $1.13M Sale of Jamestown Contemporary Ranch

Residential Properties Ltd. announced Wednesday the sale of 80 West Reach Drive in Jamestown for $1.13 million. RPL Sales Associate Dana Zangari of their South County office represented the buyer as the selling agent in this transaction.

A wonderfully renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bath home offering one-level living, its location in the desirable West Reach Estates on the North End of Jamestown makes this an especially appealing property. Vaulted ceilings in the living room, views of the pond from the bedrooms, and fantastic outdoor entertaining/relaxing areas create a serene environment. Heated floors and 2.4 acres surrounded by woods enhance the feeling of comfort, while the neighborhood’s two deeded access points to the water allow for the best in coastal living.

The selling agent, Dana Zangari, has been a Rhode Island resident for 28 years, currently living in Saunderstown with her family. She is active in the community and has been representing real estate clients for over 17 years. To find out more about Dana and view her current listings, visit her website at DanaZangari.ResidentialProperties.com.

