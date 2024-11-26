Three Salve Regina Students Land Coveted Siemens Financial Leadership Internships

Three students from Salve Regina University have secured highly sought-after internships with Siemens’ Financial Leadership Development Program (FLDP), a prestigious summer initiative that accepts just 30 undergraduate students nationwide.

Georgia Costello, Emily Capocelli, and Taylor Pendleton earned spots in the 12-week paid internship, which runs from May to August 2025, after excelling at Siemens’ “Super Day” interview and case study competition held at the company’s U.S. hub in Atlanta. The event draws 80 finalists from thousands of applicants across the country. Representing the smallest institution in attendance, Salve Regina students claimed 10% of this year’s internship cohort.

During the program, the students will gain hands-on experience in the financial operations of a multi-billion-dollar global technology company. Interns are placed in Siemens offices nationwide, and assignments range from financial analysis to supporting key business decisions. High-performing seniors in the program are also eligible to interview for full-time roles in Siemens’ FLDP rotational program, opening doors to career paths in finance, accounting, and data analytics.

For Capocelli, a junior, the internship has already proven transformative. “The whole experience has been amazing. Connecting with Siemens executives and other top finance students has exceeded my expectations as a junior,” she said.

Pendleton, a senior, faced a difficult decision after receiving another internship offer from a top global accounting firm. “I chose Siemens because it offers a broader opportunity to learn about various areas of finance and business decision-making, rather than focusing solely on accounting,” she explained.

Costello, also a junior, shared her enthusiasm: “I’m so excited for this opportunity. Wherever I’m placed, I feel like I can’t go wrong.”

Dr. Teresa Starzecki, assistant professor of business and economics, spearheaded Salve Regina’s involvement with Siemens after building connections at the Microsoft Excel Collegiate Challenge last fall. With support from department chair Dr. Melissa Varao and faculty members Rita Marcotte and Sam Sacco, Starzecki coordinated student preparation for the rigorous selection process.

Salve Regina President Dr. Kelli J. Armstrong commended the students and faculty for their achievements. “We’re so proud of these students and the faculty who have helped them build the knowledge and skills to distinguish themselves as future leaders in their field,” she said. “Their commitment to making the world more just, kind, and merciful will carry with them as they take this impressive step in their careers.”

The Siemens FLDP internship offers an invaluable opportunity for the students to shape their professional paths while gaining insight into the operations of a leading global company.

