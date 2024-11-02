Late Heroics Lift Maritime Over Salve Regina, 25-22, in NEWMAC Thriller

In a game marked by wild momentum shifts and big plays, the Maritime College Privateers edged Salve Regina University, 25-22, at Reinhart Field on Saturday in a critical NEWMAC showdown. Maritime’s Ian Derda hauled in a 15-yard, fourth-down touchdown late in the fourth quarter, capping an unforgettable performance and securing the Privateers’ hold on second place in the conference standings.

Derda was unstoppable, collecting 106 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven catches, plus a 29-yard rushing touchdown. Maritime quarterback Steven Stassi orchestrated a steady attack, finishing 19-of-30 for 198 yards and three scores, including a 33-yard strike to Derda just under two minutes into the game.

Salve Regina, however, clawed back from a 13-0 deficit in the second quarter. Running back Justan Luzzi led the Seahawks with his third consecutive 100-yard rushing game, posting season-highs of 145 yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns. After a Salve Regina field goal and a safety cut the Privateers’ lead to 13-12, a late interception by Maritime’s Zander Timothy set up a Stassi-to-Caliendo touchdown pass for a 19-12 halftime edge.

In the third quarter, Salve Regina nearly grabbed the lead on a promising drive, but a forced fumble by Maritime’s Karym Cruz on the goal line—recovered by Dylan Denicker—denied the Seahawks a touchdown. Still, Salve Regina responded in the fourth with Nathan DiRado’s 25-yard field goal, giving the Seahawks a brief 22-19 lead.

Then, with 4th-and-4 at the Salve Regina 15, Stassi lofted a corner throw to Derda, who secured the game-winning score with 6:01 left. After a missed extra point, Maritime’s defense held, with Aidan Griffin and company standing tall to stymie Salve Regina’s final push. Griffin led the Privateers with 11 tackles, supported by Denicker’s three pass breakups and a pivotal fumble recovery.

Salve Regina’s final drive was thwarted, and a 24-yard Stassi-to-Casaburi connection on the next series helped Maritime run down the clock and clinch the Privateers’ fourth straight victory.

The win lifts Maritime to 6-2 (4-1 NEWMAC), while Salve Regina falls to 4-4 (3-2 NEWMAC), dropping consecutive games for the second time this season. The Seahawks will look to rebound next Saturday when they host WPI in a homecoming clash at Toppa Field.

