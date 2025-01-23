Jamestown’s Island Realty Joins Forces with Residential Properties Ltd.

In a move highlighting shared values and a commitment to personalized service, Jamestown’s Island Realty has officially partnered with Residential Properties Ltd. (RPL). This strategic collaboration allows Island Realty to maintain its office at 4 E Ferry Wharf while leveraging RPL’s extensive resources, expanding its reach, and fostering deeper connections within the Jamestown community.

The partnership unites Island Realty’s deep local roots with RPL’s market expertise, innovative practices, and broad network. Both firms share a client-first philosophy, emphasizing trust, transparency, and exceptional results.

“While this acquisition aligns with our 2025 growth strategy, it’s ultimately about shared values and enhancing the client experience,” said RPL President & CEO Sally Lapides. “Island Realty’s dedication to Jamestown and their tailored approach to real estate perfectly matches our mission of delivering exceptional service. With this partnership, Island Realty’s clients will now benefit from expanded capabilities without sacrificing the personalized attention they’ve come to expect.”

A Legacy of Local Leadership

Carol Clendenning Hopkins, Broker Owner of Island Realty, brings decades of experience and a lifelong connection to Jamestown to the table. Raised on the island, Hopkins has been a prominent figure in the community, leading Island Realty since 2014. Known for her intimate knowledge of the local market and dedication to serving Newport County, she remains committed to preserving Island Realty’s legacy of personalized service and community involvement under the RPL umbrella.

“This partnership is great news for both our clients and agents,” Hopkins said. “I’ve had offers from larger franchises before, but I chose RPL because of their shared dedication to independent, personalized service. Together, we’ll deliver the same exceptional experience, now with expanded resources and reach.”

Hopkins and her team of 10 seasoned agents, including Megan Andreozzi Fox, Jim Bryer, Dianne Grippi, Nathaniel Hopkins, Jami Krause, Jeremy Krause, Petra Laurie, Morgan McKay, Linda Mello, and Robin Tregenza, a Broker Associate, join RPL’s roster, bolstering its presence in the region.

Rooted in the Community

Hopkins’ commitment to Jamestown extends beyond real estate. Actively involved in local organizations such as Friends of Jamestown Housing, the Jamestown Parent Teacher Organization, and the Jamestown Arts Center, she has worked tirelessly to strengthen the island’s vibrant community fabric.

“My love for Jamestown drives everything I do,” Hopkins said. “This island is where my grandparents and parents built a legacy of caring for others, and it’s where I’ve chosen to dedicate my career. Partnering with RPL ensures that Island Realty will continue to thrive while keeping community at the heart of everything we do.”

With this partnership, Residential Properties Ltd. and Island Realty aim to set a new standard for real estate service in Jamestown, blending local expertise with innovative resources for a stronger, brighter future.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

