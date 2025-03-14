Rhode Island Foundation Awards $3M in Grants to Newport County Nonprofits

The Rhode Island Foundation awarded $3 million in grants to Newport County nonprofits in 2024, marking its third-best year of giving in its 109-year history.

“Demand for our help did not diminish last year,” said David N. Cicilline, the Foundation’s president and CEO. “We are grateful for the generosity of Rhode Islanders who trust us to guide their philanthropy and the dedication of our nonprofit partners.”

Lucy’s Hearth received $20,000 to support families experiencing homelessness by helping with rent, security deposits, and vehicle repairs. “This funding helped address critical barriers to stable housing,” said Director Heather Bishop.

The Veterinary Medical Suite at Potter’s Animal Care Center in Middletown received $30,000 to provide essential veterinary care, including spaying, neutering, and specialized surgeries. “Rising costs have increased demand for our services,” said CEO Brad Shear.

Other recipients include Bike Newport, the Herren Project, the Jamestown Arts Center, the Little Compton Community Center, the Newport County YMCA, and the St. John’s Lodge Food Bank.

The announcement comes as the Foundation launches a Five-Year Action Plan focusing on civic and cultural life, climate action, education, community health, and economic mobility.

At the end of 2024, the Foundation’s assets totaled $1.5 billion, with $87 million in grants awarded statewide. More than 2,500 nonprofits received funding, with about 75% of grants directed by donors.

The Foundation also raised nearly $720,000 for its Civic Leadership Fund to support advocacy and community initiatives, including a campaign for a $120 million housing bond last November.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

