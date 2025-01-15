Two East Bay Head Start Programs Earn Top 5-Star Rating

Two Head Start programs operated by East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP) have achieved the highest possible distinction for licensed childcare programs in Rhode Island. The sites, located at 8 John H. Chafee Blvd. in Newport and Aquidneck Elementary School in Middletown, received a prestigious 5-star rating from BrightStars, the state’s Tiered Quality Rating and Improvement System.

The Newport Head Start center offers early childhood education for children from birth to age five, while the Middletown site provides Pre-K education for children ages three to five. These programs are part of EBCAP’s mission to deliver high-quality comprehensive early childhood services to eligible families.

“This 5-star rating affirms the hard work that goes into providing a nurturing and quality learning environment for young children every day,” said Linda Laliberte, Vice President of EBCAP’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs. “This is an enormous achievement that speaks to the professionalism and dedication of our Head Start staff in Middletown and Newport.”

BrightStars supports early learning and education programs by promoting best practices and helping providers enhance the quality of care children receive. The system also helps parents make informed decisions about their child’s education by recognizing programs of excellence.

EBCAP is a private, non-profit organization that offers a range of health and human services to Rhode Island’s East Bay residents. To learn more about Head Start or to apply for services, visit www.ebcap.org/head-start.

