11th Hour Racing Awards $4.4 Million in Grants to Address Ocean Challenges, Opens 2025 Applications

11th Hour Racing has announced $4.4 million in grants to support organizations tackling urgent ocean challenges and opened its 2025 grant application process. The funding includes 11 new grantees and 36 renewed grants, with a strong focus on Rhode Island and Massachusetts projects, alongside others across the U.S. and internationally.

“These grants are critical to building a sustainable future, protecting our ocean, empowering communities, and promoting wise resource use,” the organization stated in its announcement.

The grants will support initiatives ranging from hands-on education for young people to community-led ecosystem restoration and groundbreaking research promoting sustainable practices across industries.

“We recognize that local action is the catalyst for global change,” said Michelle Carnevale, president of 11th Hour Racing. “By supporting these programs, we are not just addressing today’s issues; we’re driving long-term solutions that protect our ocean and build resilience for the people who depend on it.”

With the addition of the new grantees, 11th Hour Racing now backs 58 projects globally, aiming to create scalable sustainability models to inspire widespread change.

New Grantees Leading the Charge

Aquidneck Land Trust (R.I.) : Focused on stormwater management and community stewardship to restore Almy Pond’s ecosystem.

: Focused on stormwater management and community stewardship to restore Almy Pond’s ecosystem. Bike Newport (R.I.) : Advocating for carbon-free transportation by promoting biking at city events.

: Advocating for carbon-free transportation by promoting biking at city events. Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County (R.I.) : Enhancing equity in education through swim lessons, after-school programs, and summer camps.

: Enhancing equity in education through swim lessons, after-school programs, and summer camps. Barnstable County Government’s Cape Cod Cooperative Extension (Mass.) : Advancing research for a regional coastal community compost facility.

: Advancing research for a regional coastal community compost facility. Earth Care Farm (R.I.) : Expanding composting operations to revitalize local soils.

: Expanding composting operations to revitalize local soils. Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (R.I.) : Developing a regional compost processing site in the East Bay.

: Developing a regional compost processing site in the East Bay. Fishers Island Seagrass Management Coalition (N.Y.) : Mapping and protecting eelgrass in Long Island Sound.

: Mapping and protecting eelgrass in Long Island Sound. International Tennis Hall of Fame (R.I.) : Combining socioemotional learning with sustainability projects for youth.

: Combining socioemotional learning with sustainability projects for youth. Lost Boyz (Ill.) : Offering maritime activities and sports for Chicago’s South Side students.

: Offering maritime activities and sports for Chicago’s South Side students. Youth in Action (R.I.) : Connecting environmental justice students with coastal education and advocacy programs.

: Connecting environmental justice students with coastal education and advocacy programs. Zero Waste Providence (R.I.): Promoting composting and zero-waste practices in Providence communities.

2025 Grant Applications Open Until March 31

Nonprofit organizations working to advance ocean health and stewardship are encouraged to apply for the 2025 grants, which will remain open until March 31, 2025. 11th Hour Racing invites previous grant recipients to consult their grant managers for renewal opportunities and encourages new applicants to learn more at 11thhourracing.org.

Through this continued support, 11th Hour Racing reaffirms its commitment to fostering sustainable solutions and empowering communities to protect the world’s oceans.

