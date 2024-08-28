U.S. Senator Jack Reed Secures $200,000 Federal Funding to Combat Mosquito-Borne Illness in Rhode Island

In a strategic move against arboviruses—a group of viral infections transmitted to humans by insects—U.S. Senator Jack Reed has successfully secured $200,000 in federal funding for fiscal year 2024 to help Rhode Island combat Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). This rare but life-threatening mosquito-borne virus, which can cause severe inflammation and swelling of the brain, poses a significant threat to public health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), EEE is primarily spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. While the virus can also be carried by horses, other mammals, and birds, it remains a serious concern for human populations. The CDC reports that approximately 30 percent of people who contract EEE die, and many survivors suffer long-term neurological issues.

As a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, Senator Reed has been instrumental in directing federal resources toward states at risk of EEE outbreaks. In the most recent Appropriations law, he secured $1 million to encourage the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to assist Rhode Island and other states in tracking, preventing, and responding to EEE outbreaks through the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).

This week, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) began utilizing a portion of this federal funding for aerial drops of mosquito larvicide over approximately 3,000 acres of swamps in Westerly and South Kingstown. The goal is to reduce mosquito populations in areas most likely to harbor the virus.

“EEE is rare, but outbreaks are becoming more common, and the federal government must support states in their efforts to protect public health,” Senator Reed said. “The $200,000 in federal funding is crucial for DEM’s efforts to safely target mosquito populations and mitigate the risk of EEE.”

Rhode Island, along with other states, can use the federal EEE funding for various preventive measures, including public education, mosquito surveillance, the elimination of standing water, and the application of larvicides to prevent mosquitoes from reaching adulthood.

To date, no human cases of EEE have been reported in Rhode Island this summer. However, the virus has been detected locally in 17 mosquito samples collected by the state, which has also identified five samples containing the West Nile Virus. In 2024, human cases of EEE have been reported in at least five states: Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Symptoms of EEE may include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, and drowsiness. Currently, there is no vaccine available to prevent EEE.

The DEM has scheduled aerial mosquito spraying operations for Thursday, August 29, and Friday, August 30, weather permitting. Helicopters are set to deploy larvicide in targeted treatment areas around Chapman Swamp in Westerly and Great Swamp in South Kingstown. The DEM has clarified that the larvicide applications will not affect open bodies of water, such as Worden Pond in South Kingstown or Chapman Pond in Westerly. In case of inclement weather, alternative dates will be announced. The larvicide used, known as Bti, is considered safe for humans and the environment.

EEE cases are most frequently reported during the peak mosquito season, from July through October, making this federal intervention a timely and necessary measure to protect the health of Rhode Island residents

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

