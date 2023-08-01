Senator Reed is Urging Fixes to Reduce Passport Backlog & Prevent Future Delays

Don’t let passport delays ruin the overseas trip of a lifetime – check your passport expiration date today and plan ahead: post-pandemic processing times for a new passport are taking up to 13 weeks, according to the U.S. State Department.

The State Department says the demand for U.S. passports is greater than it’s ever been. As of mid-July, the U.S. State Department reports receiving 400,000 weekly applications.

Mistakes on the application can sometimes cause delays in passport processing. If Rhode Islanders need help navigating the passport application or renewal process, they can contact U.S. Senator Jack Reed’s office directly for expert assistance.

Senator Reed is also working with his colleagues in the U.S. Senate to ensure the State Department implements systemic fixes that will streamline and speed up the passport application process.

Reed’s office has been in active contact with the State Department, and the agency is taking multiple steps to ease the passport renewal process, including hiring and reassigning more workers to help with the surge in passport requests.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Senator Reed recently shepherded through the U.S. Senate includes reforms to improve the tracking system so applicants can better see how their passport application is progressing and when to expect it.

The State Department expects to process 25 million passport applications overall this year, up from 22 million last year. The pre-pandemic processing time was between 4 and 6 weeks.

Some countries require that a passport be valid at least six months beyond the dates of a trip.

HOW TO APPLY FOR A PASSPORT

Rhode Island currently has 23 Passport Acceptance Facilities across the state, mostly at local U.S. Post Offices. First time applicants will be required to complete a Passport Application Form and present a valid photo identification and an original birth certificate or naturalization certificate. Participants will have the opportunity to have their passport photo taken on-site.

For passport renewals, a completed Passport Application Form, an old passport, and a recent passport photo will be required, along with the passport renewal fee. The validity and fees for first time applicants and passport renewals are as follows:

U.S. Passport Book: Valid for international travel by air, sea, and land.

Validity: 10 years for adults (age 16 and older); 5 years for children (under age 16)

Cost for First Time Applicants: $165 for adults (age 16 and older); $135 for children (under age 16)

Cost for Renewal Applicants: $130 for adults (age 16 and older)

U.S. Passport Card: Valid when entering the U.S. from Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Bermuda at land or seaports-of-entry. Not valid for international travel by air.

Validity: 10 years for adults (age 16 and older); 5 years for children (under age 16)

Cost for First Time Applicants: $65 for adults (age 16 and older); $50 for children (under age 16)

If you are applying for a passport: What to bring

Proof of citizenship (birth certificate, citizenship certificate)

Proof of identity (driver’s license, military, or government ID)

Completed, but not signed DS-11 form

Passport photo (can be taken on site for a $10.00 fee)

Check or money order to pay the U.S. Department of State fee (fees can vary, be sure to visit www.travel.state.gov)

Cash, check or money order to pay the library execution fee

