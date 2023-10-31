‘So Utterly Devastated’: The Cast Of ‘Friends’ Breaks Silence On Matthew Perry’s Death

LEENA NASIR

The cast of “Friends” broke their silence by releasing a joint statement Monday, paying tribute to the late Matthew Perry.

The famous cast spoke briefly about their colleague and friend two days after his passing, according to People.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” they said. “We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

The statement was signed by Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc.

Perry’s friends in real life, and on television, expressed their shock at the news of his sudden and unexpected death.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” they wrote.

They promised fans they would return to pay tribute to Perry when they’ve had a chance to process the profound loss they are now facing.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” they said, according to People.

They signed off by writing, “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home Saturday, at the age of 54. Initial reports suggested he drowned in his jacuzzi, but the famous actor’s official cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

An autopsy has been conducted, and the results will be shared pending the results of a toxicology report, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Hollywood Mourns The Death Of ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry)

Perry played the role of Chandler Bing on the legendary show, and will forever be remembered for his kind spirit, and for being able to bring laughter to people of all ages and walks of life.

