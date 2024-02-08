Sporting Events Bring Economic Boost to Rhode Island

While the New England Patriots may not have made it to the Super Bowl this year, the local economy in Providence and Warwick has found reason to celebrate through a series of successful sporting events. The Rhode Island Sports Commission, a division of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB), has revealed that the first quarter of 2024 will witness a substantial economic impact, with an estimated direct spend of nearly $12 million.

Jonathan Walker, the director of sports sales for the Rhode Island Sports Commission, emphasized the region’s reputation as a sports destination, attributing its success not only to the presence of top-ranked teams but also to its ability to host a diverse range of sporting events. From national championships to recreational sports, Providence and Warwick continue to attract events that contribute significantly to the local economy.

The winter months, traditionally considered a slower season for hotels, receive a significant boost in occupancy thanks to indoor sports such as cheerleading, volleyball, basketball, and ice hockey. These events not only fill hotel rooms in Providence and Warwick but also have a ripple effect, benefiting facilities across the state.

Tom Riel, senior vice president of the PWCVB, highlighted the crucial role played by the Rhode Island Sports Commission in booking business during the off-season. Winter youth sporting events, including 14 key sports gatherings, are projected to generate over half of the total room nights, attendees, and estimated direct spend in the first quarter of 2024.

Among the highlighted events are two cheerleading competitions drawing 15,000 attendees each and the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Regionals. A breakdown of key events reveals significant economic impacts:

2024 VolleyFest-Providence (Volleyball): 1739 contract hotel rooms and an estimated economic impact of $1,067,288.28

2024 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Regionals: 751 contract hotel rooms and an estimated economic impact of $823,576.45

2024 CCM MLK Invite (Hockey): 2167 contract hotel rooms and an estimated economic impact of $1,178,601.61

2024 Athletic Championships Grand Nationals (Cheer): 2691 contract hotel rooms and an estimated economic impact of $2,473,543.24

2024 Spirit Fest Grand Nationals (Cheer): 3118 contract hotel rooms and an estimated economic impact of $2,993,618.15

These events not only showcase the sporting prowess of the region but also underscore its economic resilience and attractiveness as a host for major sporting occasions.

