New 195 District Pavilion Set to Transform Providence Waterfront with Year-Round Dining and Upgrades

The shovels hit the dirt today as the 195 District broke ground on a brand-new pavilion, kicking off construction on the 3,500-square-foot facility set to bring dining, public restrooms, and essential infrastructure upgrades to the bustling park.

“This is a win for Rhode Island,” Governor McKee boasted during the ceremony. “We’re thrilled that local businesses will be at the heart of this pavilion, offering locals and visitors a true taste of the Ocean State all year long.”

With the pavilion promising WiFi, grading and drainage improvements, and electrical upgrades, the transformation is poised to make the 195 District Park a year-round destination. Mayor Brett Smiley was quick to echo McKee’s enthusiasm, heralding the project as a game-changer for downtown Providence.

“It’s more than just a building—it’s a new chapter for the waterfront,” Smiley said. “This pavilion will bring economic vibrancy and create a dynamic hub for everyone to enjoy.”

Marc Crisafulli, Chairman of the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission, noted the pavilion’s potential to boost the district’s appeal. “With 5,000 daily visitors, this is already a hot spot,” he said. “Now, it’s only going to get hotter.”

One of the pavilion’s stars will be The Guild Brewing Company, partnering with Seven Stars Bakery to provide food and beverages throughout the year. Jeremy Duffy, co-founder of The Guild, expressed excitement about elevating the park experience. “We’re bringing two iconic Rhode Island brands to the table,” he said. “And we can’t wait for everyone to dig in.”

Designed by the New York-based Architecture Research Office (ARO), the pavilion will feature cedar shiplap siding, operable storefront doors for indoor-outdoor dining, and panoramic views of the Providence River. It’s clear the structure will be as much a visual attraction as a functional one.

As the project was made possible in part by a 2021 voter-approved bond, it’s a big move that aims to keep Providence on the map as a go-to destination. The pavilion is expected to be a year-round staple for the district, bringing people together and fueling the local economy.

When complete, the park will boast more than just beautiful views—expect WiFi, more restrooms, and, of course, a taste of Rhode Island all in one scenic spot.

