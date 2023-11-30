St. Augustin’s and St. Mary’s are hosting a “Christmas Extravaganza” this Saturday, December 2nd

Sister parishes St. Augustin’s and St. Mary’s present their “Christmas Extravaganza” —their biggest and best Christmas bazaar ever – this Saturday, December 2nd from 9am to 5pm.

Stop by St. Augustin’s Church Hall on Carroll Avenue for holiday fun and something for everyone on your list:

– Photo Opp with Santa Claus from 9-11 a.m.

– Hibernian Men Singers bring Christmas musical cheer at 2:00 pm

– Craft & Christmas gift Vendors, including: She Sells Seashells (Debbi Winthrop), Liz Renshaw Photography (Liz Renshaw),The Newport Tartan (Kelley Coen), Grounding Light Candle Design (Lisa Bell), MAC Creations jewelry by Mary Anne Coen, Mother of Mercy Art Co (Jessie Geer), quahog wreaths & ornaments, Salt Water Studio Newport

– Light Lunch items for purchase – Vegetarian Pasta e Fagioli Soup, Fr. Mark’s Chicken Soup, Hot Dogs, Chourico & Pepper Sandwiches

– Baked Goods Booth

– Kids Corner

– Raffles galore, including Luck of the Irish, 12 Days of Christmas, Mystery Wine Bottle, Treasure Chest, and Themed Gift Baskets.

– Silent Auction, including Rose Island Lighthouse Stay, Golf Foursome at Wanumetonomy, Kennedy Memorabilia, church pew, and much more.

