Stunning Coastal Custom Home in Portsmouth Hits the Market for $1,500,000

379 McCorrie Lane | Portsmouth, RI | 3 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms, 3,709 sq ft | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $1,500,000

Welcome to your dream home located on a picturesque corner lot in the desirable coastal McCorrie Point neighborhood. This custom-built residence offers the perfect blend of elegance and comfort, set amidst beautiful gardens, a sweeping lawn, and panoramic water views.

As you step into the grand foyer, you’re greeted by a spacious living room with breathtaking water vistas, setting the tone for the rest of this exceptional home. The main level features two ensuite bedrooms, an additional full bath, and a convenient laundry room. The cozy media room, complete with surround sound and pocket doors, provides an ideal space for relaxation and entertainment.

The heart of the home is the expansive chef’s kitchen, which seamlessly flows into the dining area. From here, step out onto a gorgeous mahogany deck, an entertainer’s paradise equipped with a gourmet grill area, multiple seating areas, and retractable awnings for effortless indoor-outdoor living.

The second level is dedicated to the luxurious primary suite, boasting stunning water views, two generous walk-in closets, and a large ensuite bathroom. This level also includes two side-by-side offices with incredible water views and an additional half bath, perfect for those who work from home.

The lower level offers even more versatility with a walkout in-law suite/guest area that opens onto a private brick patio. Wine enthusiasts will be thrilled with the fantastic wine room extraordinaire, ideal for storing and showcasing a prized collection.

Additional features of this remarkable home include three fireplaces, a three-car garage equipped to charge an electric vehicle, a professional-grade woodworking shop area, central air conditioning, solar panels, and a whole-house generator.

Situated less than a block from McCorrie Beach and centrally located in Portsmouth, this prime location provides easy access to everyday conveniences and major routes to Boston, New York, and Newport.

379 McCorrie Lane truly has it all. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this exceptional property your own. Seller to find suitable housing.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

