Stunning East Side Colonial Hits Market for $1,350,000

73 Everett Avenue, Providence | 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,212 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $1,350,000.

This sophisticated and stunning five bedroom Colonial is nestled on a serene tree-lined street in one of the East Side’s most enviable neighborhoods.

Employing the vision from the spectacular, Kira David Design, you will be dazzled by the exquisite millwork, curated lighting & overall style throughout the home.

Upon entering the first floor, you are greeted by a welcoming foyer with a chic powder room. This leads to a spacious dining area and gorgeous chef’s kitchen, adorned with marble and wood countertops, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, & wine fridge. The kitchen also features pantry storage & a convenient walkout to the stone patio, perfect for outdoor dining.

The newly refreshed living room boasts built-in cabinetry & shelving, a charming window seat, and cozy fireplace, creating a seamless transition between relaxation & entertainment. Completing the first floor is a fabulously new designed mudroom.

The second floor houses the primary suite, a haven of luxury featuring an en-suite bathroom w/ double vanity sinks, a spacious walk-in tiled shower, & dressing room, equipped with custom shelving and storage. Two bedrooms, a newly renovated bathroom, and a closeted stackable washer and dryer round out the second level.

The third level offers a full bath & two bedrooms ideal for guest space and/or a home office. Within walking distance to shops, restaurants, & schools, look no further for a home that effortlessly blends classic elegance & charm with modern living!

