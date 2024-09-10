Stunning Middletown Coastal Retreat Hits the Market for $2,850,000

35 Ellery Avenue | Middletown, RI | 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,028 sq ft | offered by The Dowd Team – Keller Williams Coastal for $2,850,000.

Nestled in the heart of Middletown, Rhode Island, this meticulously updated beach house offers a seamless fusion of classic coastal charm and modern amenities. Just a stone’s throw from some of the region’s most pristine beaches, this six-bedroom residence exudes the essence of seaside living, with an ideal location that puts you steps from the sand and minutes from Newport’s renowned restaurants and cultural attractions.

The home’s expansive wrap-around deck invites mornings spent with coffee in hand, listening to the ocean, or evenings hosting guests for sunset dinners. The generously sized backyard—ripe with potential—could easily accommodate a pool, creating a private oasis perfect for summer relaxation.

Inside, the house has been thoughtfully renovated to maintain its historic character while incorporating contemporary finishes. Its six spacious bedrooms make it a perfect fit for families, vacationers, or those seeking an investment property with a proven rental history. A two-car garage adds an extra layer of convenience, offering coveted parking and ample storage, a rare find in coastal properties.

Located just minutes from Newport, this beachside retreat provides an escape from the hustle and bustle, yet remains connected to the vibrant local scene. With both tranquility and proximity at your doorstep, this Middletown home promises a quintessential New England coastal lifestyle.

