Obituary: Mark A. Caron (1960-2024)

Mark A. Caron, 64, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gabe and Annette (Thibault) Caron, his stepmother Alice (Sullivan) Caron, and his beloved wife, Margaret Caron, who was the love of his life.

Mark graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1978 and went on to earn an associate degree from the Community College of Rhode Island. He dedicated 25 years of service to the Town of Portsmouth as a firefighter, where he ascended to the rank of Lieutenant and retired as a Captain. His commitment to helping others extended into his retirement working part-time at Looking Upwards, where he continued to make a positive impact in the lives of others.

An avid outdoorsman, Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, hiking, gardening, and spending time at the family cabin in New Hampshire. He was a longtime member of the Tiverton Rod and Gun Club, where he enjoyed target and clay shooting.

Mark is survived by his children, Jacob Caron and Alyssa Caron; siblings, Denise Wilkey, Anne Gieseke, Mike Caron, and Rick Caron; and his nieces and nephews, Kimberly, Erin, Katy, Stephen, and Sean.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2024, with an informal attire suggestion. Mark will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.