Stunning South Kingstown Waterfront Home Hits the Market for $3.5 Million

64 Segar CT | South Kingstown RI | 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3,315 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd for $3,500,000.

Nestled in a peaceful enclave with direct water access, this one-level home offers a rare opportunity in a sought-after neighborhood. Set on three private acres with a dock and access to the Great Salt Pond, it’s the perfect blend of coastal charm and comfort.

As you approach along a private road lined with stone walls and open meadows, a sense of calm takes over. The home’s bluestone walkway leads to a marble entryway that opens into an airy living room with a fireplace and walls of windows, showcasing serene water views. The kitchen and breakfast area are filled with natural light, featuring a cozy brick fireplace for cool nights.

The main level includes a spacious primary suite with a walk-in closet and an ensuite bath, a family room with built-ins, a half bath, and a laundry room. The walk-up, unfinished second floor offers expansion potential, perfect for adding dormers to capture even more of those incredible water views.

The finished lower level has two large bedrooms with an adjoining bath and walk-out access. With hardwood floors, sprinklers, a generator, and a new A/C system, the home is ready for comfort year-round. Winding paths lead to the water and dock, with ever-changing scenery and wildlife adding to the appeal.

Close to East Matunuck Beach, Matunuck Oyster Bar, and Wakefield Center, this property is ideal for a summer getaway or year-round living. Don’t miss this chance to own a tranquil waterfront home with direct dock access, no flood insurance required, and strong investment potential.

