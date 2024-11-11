Newport Man Charged with DUI, Child Endangerment After Moped Crash with Toddler Passenger

A motor vehicle accident involving a moped carrying a toddler passenger has left two individuals injured and led to serious charges for the driver. On Sunday night around 9:30 p.m., Newport Police and Fire Rescue responded to a call at the intersection of Spring and Dixon Streets, where they found 31-year-old Charles Fenwick with an apparent leg injury after his moped collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle.

A witness at the scene was holding an 18-month-old toddler who had also been on the moped. Emergency responders transported the child to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, where they remain in stable condition. Fenwick was taken initially to Newport Hospital for treatment and was later transferred to Rhode Island Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, officials said.

Following the incident, Mr. Fenwick was charged with Child Endangerment, Driving Under the Influence resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Reckless Driving, and Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test.

Newport Police detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash and will provide further updates as they become available.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

