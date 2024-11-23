Thanksgiving 2024: What the Mayor’s Having

On November 5, by a significant margin, the citizens of Newport elected native son and two-term councilman for Ward 2, Charlie Holder, to an At-Large seat. As the top vote-getter, he clinched the Mayor’s chair with unanimous council support, his mandate to steady what has been a wobbly ship under the previous leadership. Holder’s years on the council, his high visibility roles leading Midtown Oyster Bar and, more recently, the Gardiner House, his experience as a young athlete and later a coach, and his status as a true “local” are the foundation for a promising tenure. And there’s another factor that adds to the formula.

Check that dimpled, Cheshire cat grin for a hint. Charlie Holder is smart, levelheaded, and deliberate, but he’s also charming, creative, and funny. A healthy sense of humor is just what the doctor ordered in 2024. You won’t believe what his Thanksgivings look like.

“Thanksgiving at our house has now become ‘what will the bird look like this year?’” he told Newport Buzz. “I try and get as creative as possible to make dinner fun. I’ve done bacon-wrapped turkey, stuffed with chicken wings (what??), and Hawaiian style with pineapple and ham. Two years ago, I had two quails flying over the turkey, which was stuffed with mac and cheese. Last year was the Charcu-turkey!”

If you guessed that the 2023 bird—a can of Budweiser poking out of it—was roasted and then stuck with toothpicks skewered with cured meats, cheese, pepperoncini, and pickles, you guessed right.

The second-generation Newporter has fond memories of his childhood turkey days. Though crazy birds were not always on the table, an authentic Greek touch could always be found.

“Our family Thanksgiving was pretty typical. It was turkey and trimmings, with the one exception being my Yia Yia (Greek Grandmother) would also have lamb and Greek pastries. My whole family would go to her house on the holidays. It wouldn’t be surprising to have over 20 people there.”

Today, the holidays are celebrated at his mom’s house, and the menu has become more traditional. “Except for my turkey creations,” he said with that megawatt smile.

But his go-to of the meal? “My favorite dish as a kid is still my favorite today: My Mother’s stuffing. She uses chourico, and it’s always moist and delicious.”

While continuing to serve as director of operations at Gardiner, Holder will be sworn in as Mayor, along with the new council, on December 1. He addressed the outcome of the election and voters’ desire for change thoughtfully.

“I think most people feel they can relate to me and my approach to decision-making … As for taking over the leadership role during this transitional time, I feel it’s important for all of us to really step back, breathe, and collect ourselves. The more we keep fighting amongst ourselves, the less chance there is of making positive strides to become a better community. We need to get back to helping each other be better.”

In the meantime, with Thanksgiving just a few days away, Holder is focusing on the immediate task at hand: working on his turkey master plan. What’s the Mayor having?

“This year will be birthday-themed, an ode to my triplet nieces and nephew whose birthday falls on Thanksgiving.”

Exactly what that will look like, even Holder doesn’t know for sure, but sweet potatoes and marshmallows are part of the strategy.

