Obituary: James Dias (1928-2024)

SGT James D. Dias, USA (Ret.), passed away on November 21, 2024, at his home with his daughters by his side.

James was born on his family’s farm on October 3, 1928, to the late Joseph DeCosta Dias and Maria (Moniz) Dias.

As a young man he worked alongside his five siblings on the farm while hunting and trapping in his spare time. The lessons learned by this hard work remained with him throughout his life. He remained an avid gardener up until his final years.

He enlisted in the US Army in 1947, and throughout the next twenty years he served in Germany, South Korea, Panama and numerous stateside duty stations.

In later years he reminisced fondly about his service time and the many relationships he formed during those days. He was proud of his service to our nation and in 2019 participated in an Honor Flight that took him and thirty other veterans to Washington, DC where they were honored for their service.

In 1958 Jim married his late ex wife, Geraldine Camara and together they made their home in Portsmouth on land that was part of the family farm. As his military career ended their family raising years began and soon their two daughters Mary and Sharon were born. Jim transitioned to a position with the US Postal Service as a letter carrier and could frequently be seen walking his route on Thames Street chatting with everyone. He was widely known for his quick wit and speedy walk. For over thirty years he split his time between Newport and Portsmouth as the companion of Lucky Bowley and together they traveled to visit her family in Germany and walked everywhere. In his retirement he enjoyed the comfort of his home, became a voracious reader, and loved going for drives to find all the “free libraries”. He also attended local feasts, completed numerous jigsaw puzzles and when he wasn’t in his garden he could be found at the concerts, games and birthday parties of Lucky’s many grandchildren who lovingly called him Moon and joked about his legendary appetite. He never met a pastry or sandwich he didn’t love.

Jim is survived by his daughters, Mary Winslow (Bill) of Portsmouth, with whom he lived, and Sharon McEvoy (Jeff) of Norfolk MA, three grandchildren, Nathaniel Stockard, Julia McEvoy, and Evan McEvoy, his brother, William (Paula) his extended Bowley family, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his former wife, Geraldine, his companion, Luitgard Bowley, his sisters, Mary Quinn, Ann White, and his brothers, Joseph and George as well as his nephew Barry Dias of whom he was very fond.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday December 1, 2024, from 4-7pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, in Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday December 2, 2024, at 10:00am at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road Portsmouth. A graveside burial with full military honors will follow at Trinity Cemetery in Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice in Middletown RI, https://visitingnursehh.org

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, especially to Sarah and Rhonda who supported James and provided excellent care. Special thanks to his caregiver Debbie her companionship and selfless caring allowed our Dad to realize his wish to remain in his home during his final days.

