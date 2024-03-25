The Atlantic Cup returns May 25, 2024!

For the first time since 2018, the only dedicated Class40 race in the United States and the longest offshore race in the Western Atlantic returns. Once again, some of the best Class40 teams will compete in a three-stage race up the Atlantic seaboard from Charleston, SC to Portland, ME with a stop in Newport, RI.

After a series of races where the second stop-over was New York City, the 2024 race returns to its roots for a stop-over in Newport. Also new for 2024, once in Portland the race will feature two-days of coastal races.

Hugh Piggin, Race Director, said, “We are really happy to bring the Atlantic Cup back after what has been a very long break due to Covid. Since the last edition of the race, the design of the Class40 has evolved to an even more impressive speed machine, which will make this year’s race one of the most competitive fleets in Atlantic Cup history. With one past winner in Pietro Luciani, and one entrant who has competed in every edition of the race in Mike Hennessy, the rest of the competitors are all new to racing in America and the Atlantic Cup. With three very different legs, the Atlantic Cup remains one of longest and hardest races in America, and it’s always exciting to watch!”

The Atlantic Cup is pleased to announce the first four teams lining up to compete for victory include:

#187 – Belgium -Volvo/Curium skippered by Jonas Gerckens and Douguet Corentin

#191 – France – Movember skippered by Bertrand Guillonneau and Nicolas Boidevezi

#204 – France – dekuple skippered by William Mathelin-Moreaux and 2018 Atlantic Cup Champion Pietro Luciani

#189 – Germany – Sign for Com skippered by Mewlin Flink and Lennart Burke

The talent coming to this year’s Atlantic Cup is some of the best in the Class40. Featuring a Mini-Transat winner, a past Atlantic Cup Champion, podium finishers in the Fastnet, Trasat Jacques Vabre and Route du Rhum the competition will be incredibly tight. More info on the first four teams can be found here

2024 Dates:

May 25

Leg 1 Start

Charleston to Newport

June 1

Leg 2 Start

Newport to Portland

June 6-7

Leg 3 – Coastal Racing

Portland, Maine

2024 Course:

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

