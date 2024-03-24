Barrington Beauty: Prestigious Georgian Colonial in Nayatt Neighborhood hits market for $2,145,000

10 Boxwood Court | Barrington, RI | 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 5,109 square feet | offered by Residential Properties Ltd for $2,145,000.

Welcome to this exquisite 5-bedroom, 3.5-bath Georgian Colonial nestled on over an acre of meticulously landscaped grounds, adjacent to conservation land. Located in the prestigious Nayatt neighborhood, where the country club and town beach are just moments away, this stunning residence offers unparalleled amenities and elegance.

Step outside onto the new rear deck and discover a cedar playground, perfect for outdoor entertaining and family gatherings. A whole house generator ensures peace of mind.

Inside, the home boasts a host of updates, including light oak flooring, LED lighting, and designer paint throughout. The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring top-of-the-line Viking appliances, Thermador ovens, quartz counters, and a center island for effortless meal preparation. The vaulted, skylighted family room seamlessly connects to the outdoor living spaces, creating an ideal setting for relaxation and enjoyment.

Crown molding adorns the elegant living room, complete with a marble-tile fireplace, while French doors lead to the dining room, perfect for both formal dinners and alfresco dining experiences.

An office/possible 1st-floor bedroom offers versatility, while the second floor is home to the lavish primary suite, boasting a sitting room, walk-in dressing room with custom storage, and a spa-like ensuite bath with granite countertops, double sinks, and a glass-enclosed shower.

Two additional bedrooms share a bath with double sinks and granite counters, ensuring comfort and convenience for family and guests.

The finished space over the attached 2-car garage provides the perfect opportunity for an in-law or au pair suite, complete with a jetted bath.

The lower level is an entertainer’s paradise, featuring a large wet bar, fourth full bath, living area with electric fireplace, and unique amenities such as a pet wash station and a dance studio/gym.

Residents of Nayatt enjoy access to local trails, a bike path, YMCA, and marinas, while the town center offers convenient shopping options. Providence is just an 11-mile drive away, providing easy access to city amenities and attractions.

Don’t miss your chance to experience luxury living in one of Barrington’s most coveted neighborhoods. Schedule your private showing today!

