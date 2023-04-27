The Ocean Race: Team Holcim-PRB has dismasted en route to Newport, RI – all crew safe

Skipper Kevin Escoffier has reported his team is safe after dismasting during leg 4 of The Ocean Race.

Team Holcim-PRB was racing approximately 20 miles off the coast of Brazil in moderate winds and sea state.

The dismasting occurred just after 0500 UTC (0200 local time) on 27 April, on the fourth day of leg 4.

Team Holcim-PRB, the overall race leader, was in the lead at the time, 9 miles ahead of 11th Hour Racing Team.

We will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

