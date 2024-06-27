“The Stables at Gray Craig” Hits the Market for $5,400,000

216 Grey Craig Road | Middletown, RI | 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 10,263 sq ft | offered by Eric Kirton of Lila Delman Compass for $5,400,000.

Built in 1926 and nestled within a sprawling 77-acre estate association, “The Stables at Gray Craig” stands as one of the most peaceful and private residences on Aquidneck Island. This distinguished property offers over 10,000 square feet of living space, featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and 2 half baths. Both the main house and its guest quarters are abundant in period detail and charm, seamlessly blending elegance with comfort.

Upon entering the first level, you are greeted by a spacious great room, perfect for gatherings and relaxation. An elegant office leads to a beautiful patio, providing an ideal spot for outdoor enjoyment. The dining room, conveniently located next to the expansive kitchen, ensures ease of entertaining. This level also includes a cozy family room, two bathrooms, and two bedrooms, making it both functional and inviting.

The second level is home to a large primary suite, a guest bedroom, and two full baths, offering ample space and privacy for residents and visitors alike. Ascend to the third level to discover a separate seating area with a private balcony that overlooks the spectacular grounds, offering a wonderful ocean view.

The lower level is partially finished, featuring a magnificent wine cellar and lounge area, a gym, and a half bath, adding to the luxurious amenities of this property.

The original Gray Craig estate, designed by the renowned architect Harrie T. Lindeberg, was centered around a chateau-like home and included kennels, greenhouses, a secret garden, a tea house, a gate house, and “The Stables”. Today, this historic estate is a private association that abuts acres of conservation land and wildlife sanctuaries, providing a serene and natural environment.

Located just over 2 miles from Newport and a mile from Sachuest Beach, this property offers a perfect retreat for those who desire privacy while still enjoying close proximity to the ocean and the vibrant amenities of Newport. “The Stables at Gray Craig” is not just a home; it’s a timeless sanctuary.

