Governor McKee Requests Attorney General Neronha Investigate His Chief Of Staff Over Land Deal In Cumberland

Governor Dan McKee requested that Attorney General Peter Neronha conduct an independent investigation into matters related to the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) wetlands application filed on behalf of Tony Silva for 45 Canning Street in Cumberland. The Governor has directed all departments, including but not limited to DEM, to fully cooperate with the Attorney General and the Rhode Island State Police who will act as the investigative agency in coordination with the Attorney General.

The Governor requested the investigation out of an abundance of caution to provide full transparency and reassurance to the public and to ensure all information related to the application is brought forward.

