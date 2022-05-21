They’re still skiing in Vermont as temps reach near 90

Is this real life? They’re still skiing at Killington with near 90º temps.

“It’s the weekend, Beast fans, and it’s going to be a H-O-T one on Saturday with temps flirting with the 90-degree mark!” Killington wrote on their website. “Superstar is ready to rock with top to bottom skiing. The grooming team laid down some fresh cords for the morning, but these hot days mean the stripes don’t last long. If you are one of the mogul fans among us, don’t worry because soft bumps will appear quite quickly in this warm weather.”

Still in full swing The thermometer might be hinting at 90° this weekend, but the longest season in the East shows no signs of stopping. Cool off with the breeze rolling down the Superstar Glacier as the summery vibes get cranked uphttps://t.co/aKFEGUqohk#Killington #Beast365 pic.twitter.com/IVijXyZ0nI — Killington Resort (@KillingtonMtn) May 21, 2022

Today marks the 186th day of their ski season, although the website notes that late season conditions are suitable for advanced skiers and riders only.

