Tony Rey joins North Sails

Tony Rey, one of the most highly respected sails experts, is joining North Sails.

Few sailors have such a diverse career and broad enthusiasm for racing and cruising. Tony has been part of three America’s Cup campaigns (2000, 2003 and 2007), he did multiple Olympic campaigns and was a coach for the 2004 US Olympic team. Tony has sailed numerous Whitbread and Volvo Ocean Race legs, he has been a leading tactician and experienced team leader, winning championships onboard yachts ranging from 15 to 200 feet for nearly 30 years. He has turned his skills and knowledge from a life on the water to become one of the most sought-after sails consultants in the business, known for his dedication to excellence and passionate personalized service.

Commenting on the new hire, North Sails President Ken Read noted:

“I have known Tony for over a quarter of a century, sailing with him in the Cup and building a close relationship with him and his wonderful family in Newport. His dedication to our sport is unrivaled, while his reputation as a sails expert and all-round good guy is well deserved. He truly cares about the future of our sport and his commitment to providing exceptional personal service to clients is second-to-none. I can think of no one better to join our team, he will be such a natural fit, and I have no doubt he will continue to help us grow our sport and better serve all our customers.”

Rey will work closely with Mike Toppa out of the North Sails East Coast hub in Newport, Rhode Island. It’s a dream team combination, as Mike is another hugely successful and passionate industry veteran with knowledge and experience of sailmaking and sail servicing that meshes perfectly with Tony’s. Both share a reputation as the “nicest guys in sailing” and a joint pride in teamwork to ensure that the largest and most innovative sailmaking organization in the world continues to offer the best product solutions and unbeatable customer satisfaction.

Tony Rey commented:

“I grew up on the North Sails brand and was fortunate early on to sail with some great North personalities like Tom McLaughlin, Andreas Josenhans, Jim Alsopp, Tom Whidden, Vince Brun, Ken Read, and Mike Toppa. I even sailed a day with Lowell North in 2002 that I’ll never forget! I’m honored for the opportunity to be a small part of that storied lineage and to contribute to the continued success of North Sails as the industry leader in sailmaking.”

“Success in sailing is not just about the trophies we win. It’s also about having fun and making memories with the people we get to sail with. It’s my goal to continue to learn from others on the water, hopefully teach a bit of what I’ve learned, and perhaps help to grow our beautiful sport along the way. There’s no better place to do that than North Sails and I can’t wait to get started.”

Tony Rey will be competing in the 2024 St Barths Bucket Superyacht Regatta from March 21-24.

