Wakefield’s Pasquale’s Pizzeria Napoletana makes list of Top 50 Pizzas in the USA

Congratulations to Pasquale’s Pizzeria in Wakefield!

Rhode Island’s very own Pasquale’s Pizzeria Napoletana has secured the number 12 spot on the prestigious Top 50 Pizzas in the USA list by the 50 Top Pizza organization.

From the first bite to the last, Pasquale’s has always delivered an exceptional dining experience. Their perfectly crafted dough, flavorful sauce, and premium toppings create a pizza masterpiece that keeps us returning for more.

Not only does Pasquale’s excel in their culinary creations, but they also provide an inviting atmosphere and exceptional customer service. No wonder they’ve earned such high recognition in the pizza world!

So, let’s raise our slices and give a big shoutout to Pasquale’s Pizzeria for this well-deserved honor. If you have not tried their delectable pizzas, now is the perfect time to indulge in a slice of pizza heaven. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed!

Pasquale Illiano grew up in a small town near Naples and has worked in the restaurant business since he was a boy. He arrived in the USA in 1995 with only one thing in mind: to bring real Neapolitan pizza to the United States. He chose the smallest state in the US, Rhode Island, which is strongly influenced by Italian culture. Pasquale’s pizza is authentically Neapolitan. It is light because it is well-leavened and masterfully baked in a wood-fired oven that was built professionally by a Neapolitan master craftsman.  Among the pizzas, we recommend you try the New York style; like the very special “Grandma,” it is very tasty. In addition to pizza, the menu consists of appetizers and salads, “Pasquale’s dishes,” and a children’s selection. You will find a warm and hospital welcome in pure Italian style.

Check out the full list of the top 50 pizzerias in the United States below.

  1. Una Pizza Napoletana – New York
  2. Razza Pizza Artigianale – Jersey City
  3. Ken’s Artisan Pizza – Portland
  4. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco
  5. Pizzeria Bianco – Phoenix
  6. Ribalta – New York
  7. 0′ Munaciello – Miami
  8. Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria – Kenmore
  9. Song’ E Napule – New York
  10. Kesté – New York
  11. La Leggenda Pizzeria – Miami
  12. Pasquale’s Pizzeria Napoletana – South Kingstown
  13. Ops – Brooklyn
  14. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria – Chicago
  15. Fabrica Pizza – Tampa
  16. Partenope Ristorante – Dallas
  17. Pizza Secret – New York
  18. Pizza Rock – Las Vegas
  19. Pizzeria Sei – Los Angeles
  20. Apizza Scholls – Portland
  21. Flour House – San Luis Obispo
  22. Mission Pizza Napoletana – Winston – Salem
  23. Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana – Darnestown
  24. Il Forno – San Antonio
  25. Coals Artisan Pizza – Louisville
  26. Nardò Italian Restaurant – Huntington Beach
  27. Robert’s Pizza and Dough Company – Chicago
  28. Bricco Coal Fired Pizza – Haddon Township
  29. Nostrana – Portland
  30. Craft 64 – Scottsdale
  31. Spark Pizza – Redmond
  32. San Matteo – Pizzeria e Cucina – New York
  33. A 16 – San Francisco
  34. Salsa – New York
  35. Antico Pizza Napoletana – Atlanta
  36. Tribute Pizza – San Diego
  37. Don Antonio – New York
  38. Zeneli – New Haven
  39. Pizza Delicious – New Orleans
  40. PizzElla – Miami Beach
  41. Slice & Pie – Washington
  42. Pasquale Jones – New York
  43. Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana – Colorado Springs
  44. Pomo – Scottsdale
  45. Oven & Tap – Bentonville
  46. Angelina’s Pizzeria Napoletana – Irvine
  47. Posto – Somerville
  48. A Modo Mio – Arlington
  49. Yellow Moto Pizzeria – San Francisco
  50. 786 Degrees – Los Angeles

 

 

 

