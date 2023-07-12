Wakefield’s Pasquale’s Pizzeria Napoletana makes list of Top 50 Pizzas in the USA

Congratulations to Pasquale’s Pizzeria in Wakefield!

Rhode Island’s very own Pasquale’s Pizzeria Napoletana has secured the number 12 spot on the prestigious Top 50 Pizzas in the USA list by the 50 Top Pizza organization.

From the first bite to the last, Pasquale’s has always delivered an exceptional dining experience. Their perfectly crafted dough, flavorful sauce, and premium toppings create a pizza masterpiece that keeps us returning for more.

Not only does Pasquale’s excel in their culinary creations, but they also provide an inviting atmosphere and exceptional customer service. No wonder they’ve earned such high recognition in the pizza world!

So, let’s raise our slices and give a big shoutout to Pasquale’s Pizzeria for this well-deserved honor. If you have not tried their delectable pizzas, now is the perfect time to indulge in a slice of pizza heaven. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed!

Pasquale Illiano grew up in a small town near Naples and has worked in the restaurant business since he was a boy. He arrived in the USA in 1995 with only one thing in mind: to bring real Neapolitan pizza to the United States. He chose the smallest state in the US, Rhode Island, which is strongly influenced by Italian culture. Pasquale’s pizza is authentically Neapolitan. It is light because it is well-leavened and masterfully baked in a wood-fired oven that was built professionally by a Neapolitan master craftsman. Among the pizzas, we recommend you try the New York style; like the very special “Grandma,” it is very tasty. In addition to pizza, the menu consists of appetizers and salads, “Pasquale’s dishes,” and a children’s selection. You will find a warm and hospital welcome in pure Italian style.

Check out the full list of the top 50 pizzerias in the United States below.

Una Pizza Napoletana – New York Razza Pizza Artigianale – Jersey City Ken’s Artisan Pizza – Portland Tony’s Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco Pizzeria Bianco – Phoenix Ribalta – New York 0′ Munaciello – Miami Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria – Kenmore Song’ E Napule – New York Kesté – New York La Leggenda Pizzeria – Miami Pasquale’s Pizzeria Napoletana – South Kingstown Ops – Brooklyn Spacca Napoli Pizzeria – Chicago Fabrica Pizza – Tampa Partenope Ristorante – Dallas Pizza Secret – New York Pizza Rock – Las Vegas Pizzeria Sei – Los Angeles Apizza Scholls – Portland Flour House – San Luis Obispo Mission Pizza Napoletana – Winston – Salem Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana – Darnestown Il Forno – San Antonio Coals Artisan Pizza – Louisville Nardò Italian Restaurant – Huntington Beach Robert’s Pizza and Dough Company – Chicago Bricco Coal Fired Pizza – Haddon Township Nostrana – Portland Craft 64 – Scottsdale Spark Pizza – Redmond San Matteo – Pizzeria e Cucina – New York A 16 – San Francisco Salsa – New York Antico Pizza Napoletana – Atlanta Tribute Pizza – San Diego Don Antonio – New York Zeneli – New Haven Pizza Delicious – New Orleans PizzElla – Miami Beach Slice & Pie – Washington Pasquale Jones – New York Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana – Colorado Springs Pomo – Scottsdale Oven & Tap – Bentonville Angelina’s Pizzeria Napoletana – Irvine Posto – Somerville A Modo Mio – Arlington Yellow Moto Pizzeria – San Francisco 786 Degrees – Los Angeles

