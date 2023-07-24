Featured Listing: 18th Century Colonial in Newport’s Point Neighborhood listed for $2,900,000

1 Elm Street – 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 3,039 square feet – Offered by Edge Realty Intl. for $2,900,000

Welcome to 1 Elm Street located in The Point neighborhood of Newport. This exquisite Wing Spooner colonial has been thoughtfully renovated keeping all of its historic charm while adding today’s modern conveniences. From the moment you enter through the mahogany front door, you immediately appreciate the fine attention to detail throughout.

The main level includes a formal living space with custom millwork and a wood-burning fireplace, a family room with a built-in media cabinet, and a well-appointed kitchen that showcases soapstone countertops & high-grade appliances. Adjoining the kitchen is the dining area which hosts a one of a kind brick beehive fireplace. Just off the dining area is the dry bar complete with a beverage refrigerator and custom millwork.

On the 2nd floor is the first master bedroom including a fireplace and en-suite. Opposite the master suite is a second bedroom with a fireplace & en-suite. Finishing off the 2nd floor is a charming family room which has extensive millwork, a fireplace, a half bath/laundry room & office.

The 3rd floor includes 3 additional bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. The second master suite is a light-filled charming getaway with a skylight, custom shelving, exposed beams, and en-suite. After you’ve taken in the beauty of the interior, take a stroll through the backyard where you will find a thoughtful and mature landscape design including an 8’x8′ shed, pergola, irrigation system, and bluestone/brick patio.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

