House of the Week: Block Island Waterfront Retro-Modern Cottage Offered for $3,395,000

288 Spring Street – 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,044 square feet – Offered by Lila Delman Compass for $3,395,000

This waterfront retro-modern Block Island cottage sits on almost four acres and is the “front row seat” to the Atlantic Ocean. Arguably one of the best views on the Island, this elegant property has privacy and invites you to sit and rest while experiencing the uplifting sensations that only the ocean can provide.

Built in 1967 and fully renovated, this 3-bedroom 2 bath home takes full advantage of its location. Fresh open inverted floor plan with a second-floor combined kitchen, living, dining and primary suite offers unparalleled, plunging views of the ocean.

An exceptional home for outdoor entertaining with several elevated waterside decks, a well-appointed lower patio area, a cleared lawn, walking path and a custom designed fire pit area. All aspects of this home inside and out, take full advantage of beachfront living. Wake up to the colors of the Block Island sky for sunrise, fish, swim, surf, entertain, vacation. Do it all…or just sit back and appreciate each mesmerizing wave and the peaceful privacy of waterfront living. LEARN MORE, SEE MORE PHOTOS, AND SCHEDULE A VIEWING

