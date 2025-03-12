Obituary: Amanda Marie Marks (1988-2025)

Amanda Marie Marks, a beloved daughter, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2025, at the age of 36 after a brief illness with her family at her side. She was born on October 9, 1988, to Philip & Christina Marks. Amanda was a kind and compassionate person, known for her passion and talent in both soccer and softball. She was a graduate of Tiverton High School and the New England Institute of Technology where she received her Associate Degree in Business Management. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she also leaves her brother Benjamin Marks of Tiverton and her maternal grandmother Marie Murray LeVan of Harrisburg, PA. She is predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Fredrick LeVan, and her paternal grandparents Dr. Antonio and Constance Marks. She also leaves many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, March 27, 2025, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Friday, March 28, 2025, at 10:00 am in St. Christopher’s Church, 1554 Main Road, Tiverton.

Burial will be private

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Rhode Island Hospital Neuro Critical Care Unit, St. Annes Emergency Department, or Tiverton Fire and Rescue.

