Tragedy Strikes Scarborough Beach as South Kingstown Man Found Dead

A somber scene unfolded at Scarborough State Beach early Thursday morning when the body of a 63-year-old South Kingstown man, William Dickey, was discovered, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.

The grim discovery was made around 6:20 AM after DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement received a distress call. Both DEM Environmental Police and the Narragansett Police Department rushed to the beach. Family members of the victim revealed that Dickey had gone for a swim on Wednesday afternoon but tragically never returned.

Investigations are ongoing, led by DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement and the Narragansett Police Department, as officials try to piece together what happened in Dickey’s final moments.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Mr. Dickey,” DEM said in a statement, offering condolences in the wake of the incident.

