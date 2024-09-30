Goodbye to ‘Charlie Hustle’: MLB Hit King Pete Rose Passes Away at 83

Pete Rose, Major League Baseball’s all-time hits king, has died at the age of 83. The baseball icon passed away earlier today in his Las Vegas home, with his agent, Ryan Fiterman of Fiterman Sports, confirming the news to TMZ and Sports Illustrated. Fiterman stated, “The family is asking for privacy at this time.”

Rose, known as “Charlie Hustle” for his relentless drive and grit, left an indelible mark on the game over his storied 24-season career. He racked up an astonishing 4,256 hits, a record that still stands. A 17-time All-Star, Rose was also a three-time batting champion, the 1973 National League MVP, and a World Series MVP, having claimed titles with the Cincinnati Reds in 1975 and 1976, and with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1980.

His baseball journey began in 1963, primarily with the Reds, where he played first base, second base, and the outfield. Rose’s tenure as a player-manager for Cincinnati ended in scandal in 1989, when he was banned for life after an investigation revealed he had bet on games, including those involving his own team.

Despite his monumental achievements, Rose’s legacy is forever tainted by the gambling controversy that led to his exclusion from the Baseball Hall of Fame. After years of denials, he admitted in 2004 to betting on games while managing the Reds, although he insisted he never bet against his team.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

