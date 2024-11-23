Obituary: Ian Oliver (1937-2024)

Ian Charles Gordon Oliver, age 86 of Austin, TX, formerly of Newport, RI passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 14, 2024. Upon hearing of Ian’s passing, the family received many generous messages describing this wonderful man including: “a gentlemen, in every sense of the word”, “easy to love”, “fascinating storyteller”, “kind, kind soul”, “what a class act”, “fun to be around” and “such a proud father”.

Ian was born in London, UK in 1937. During the bombings of WWII, he would spend nights with his grandmother hiding in the Underground tunnels for safety. Ever the curious boy, on his walks to school while carrying his gas mask, Ian would try to sneak past the civilian brigade for peeks at the downed planes. When the London bombings became too much, his family moved Wraysbury, a small village near Windsor. Ian’s family made every attempt to acclimate to country living, but deep down they were all city people, London would call him back.

Early on, Ian was identified by his teachers for his artistic talents, he went on to study art in Ireland, Scotland, London, and Paris. Ian’s skill as an artist would ultimately take him around the world and define much of his life. His first job was as a Graphic Illustrator with Hawke Studios in London. At age 21, he was offered multiple marketing positions, having a choice of either moving to Australia or Bermuda. Ian chose Bermuda for the simple reason it was closer to home. Bermuda is where Ian fell in love with his future American bride, Leslie Gail (Carter) from Boston.

After a few years in Bermuda, Ian and Gail returned to the States where they married and lived in New York City. Only six months after becoming a naturalized US citizen, Ian was drafted into the US Army, spending the next 2 years as a Military Police Officer in Stuttgart, Germany. Ian and Gail maximized their time in Europe spending every long weekend touring the cities of Europe and competing for the record of longest honeymoon ever.

With a growing family, Ian sought a career as a Graphic Illustrator in Newport, RI with the Naval War College. Ian spent 28 years rising the ranks to leadership roles serving as director over several of the College’s divisions. Ian was awarded the distinguished Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award for his decades of exemplary service. A point of real satisfaction, his office on the top floor of Pringle Hall was considered the nicest view on the entire base. Ian had an unobstructed view of Narragansett Bay and the Newport Bridge at sunset. Visiting Admirals and foreign dignitaries always wondered how he had the nicest office on the base, and Ian would just smile.

After retiring from the Naval War College, Ian and Gail resided in Austin, TX, taking an active role in their grandchildren’s lives and enjoying their close-knit Posada Del Rey community.

Ian is survived by his daughters Leslie Van Trease of Austin, TX, Susan Oliver of Newport, RI, Heather Biggio and her husband Johnny of Winthrop, MA, and his son Bruce Oliver and his wife Clara of Austin, TX.

Ian loved his grandchildren, Barrett Tilson, and his wife Julia (great grandchildren Leroy and Sophia). Logan Tilson, and his wife Beatriz, Hailey Santos, and Paige and Maggie Oliver. Ian is also survived by a brother, David Oliver, of Devonshire, UK. Ian adored his extended family and his many nieces and nephews. Ian was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Mary Gordon Oliver, and his father Charles Mark Oliver.

Ian was preceded in death by his loving wife Gail. The family would like to think they are together again, frolicking on a pink sand beach in Bermuda that only the two of them share.

A memorial service will be held at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI on December 13, 2024, from 3-6 p.m. with a private family burial in Boston, MA.