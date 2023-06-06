U.S. Professional Court Tennis Singles To Square Off For The Schochet Cup June 12-17

The world’s top court tennis professionals will be gracing the court at the National Tennis Club at the International Tennis Hall of Fame for the 47th U.S. Professional Singles playing for the Schochet Cup. The event starts on Monday, June 12th, and runs through to Saturday, June 17th.

Nine of the top ten players in the world will be participating, including world champion and twelve-time Pro Singles winner, Camden Riviere.

The matches are free to attend from Monday, June 12th to Thursday, June 15th. There will be a general admission charge of $35 for the semi-finals (6/16) and finals (6/17) days.

