Updated Newport Condo with Luxury Finishes Hits the Market for $439,000

48 Everett Street, Unit E | Newport, RI | 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 899 square feet | offered by The Sweeney Advisory of Residential Properties for $439,000.

Welcome to this impeccably updated one-bedroom, one-bathroom condominium, nestled in the vibrant heart of Newport, Rhode Island. A perfect balance of modern luxury and historic charm, this residence offers a sleek, brand-new kitchen outfitted with gleaming quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, catering to both the culinary enthusiast and casual cook alike.

The spacious living room, with its soaring vaulted ceilings and abundant natural light, presents an inviting ambiance, ideal for both intimate gatherings and relaxed evenings at home. The generously sized bedroom serves as a peaceful retreat, complemented by ample closet space for your storage needs. A brand-new in-unit washer and dryer add to the ease of everyday living, providing unparalleled convenience.

Just minutes from Newport’s bustling downtown, residents will enjoy the ease of proximity to an array of boutiques, as well as renowned waterfront dining destinations such as The Nitro Bar, Clarke Cooke House, Black Pearl, and Gardiner House. With off-street parking included, this home strikes the perfect balance between comfort and accessibility.

Whether you’re searching for a year-round residence or a seasonal getaway, this sophisticated Newport condo offers the quintessential coastal living experience. Don’t miss your chance to own a slice of Newport’s vibrant lifestyle.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

