Newport Police need your help. Do you know this person suspected in 3 B&E’s in downtown Newport?

The Newport Police are requesting the public’s help identifying this person who is a suspect in 3 B&E’s in downtown Newport. If you recognize this individual contact Detective Jason Thurston @ 401-845-5766 or jthurston@cityofnewport.com or Detective Jared Johansen at 401-845-5756 or jjohansen@cityofnewport.com

