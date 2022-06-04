(Video) Days Inn Fire was Second Hotel Fire on Aquidneck Island in Two Weeks

Middletown Fire and emergency personnel across Newport County, including emergency personnel from Newport, Portsmouth, Jamestown, Tiverton and Naval Station Newport, responded to a blaze Friday about noon at the Days Inn, 1185 West Main Road. No injuries were reported and the rooms were vacant at the time the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is the second hotel fire on Aquidneck Island in two weeks. The Wayfinder Hotel suffered extreme damage on May 24. That fire is still under investigation as well.

