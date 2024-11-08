What She’s Having: Newport’s Lower Broadway Offers Comfort and Comfort Food

You’ve got to eat, and now seems like a great time to support small, locally-owned businesses and dive into any comfort we can find. Newport’s Broadway neighborhood feels like home, with culinary options ranging from classic New England pub to big-menu breakfast classic to authentic Jamaican jerk chicken and apple pie ice cream. And that’s just the lower portion of the street.

Before you shiver at the thought of ice cream in November, you might want to consider your Thanksgiving dessert table. At Get the Scoop, flavors like sweet potato marshmallow, cinnamon, and apple pie are all made in small batches in a base of 50% heavy cream with no chemical stabilizers. Ingredients like pure peppermint extract, Belgian chocolate, freshly toasted coconut, and brewed coffee are the norm here. Apple pies are baked from scratch then tossed into a mixer with vanilla ice cream that’s so thick and creamy, you can almost chew it. Call them to check on their other fall flavors.

Next door is the vegan, fast-casual Root, which offers plant-based foods, fresh juice blends and smoothies, salads, breakfast and grain bowls, toasts, and sandwiches. The menu is all vegan and all yum.

Next door to Tavern on Broadway, whose chili I told you about in last week’s What She’s Having, is the intimate, moody, and sleek Bar 12. A sippers and grazers paradise, this cocktail lounge serves small plates like deviled eggs, olives, pierogies, pork belly sliders, house-pickled veggies, and spiced nuts, all designed to offset creative cocktails made with fresh botanicals and spices, house-made syrups, and infusions.

Warm your belly with authentic, deeply flavorful Jamaican dishes like jerk chicken, oxtail, and a hearty red bean stew at Humming Bird. Their meat patties, a huge hit at the Broadway Street Fair, are the perfect comfort food snack.

You can’t go wrong at Pour Judgement where it’s a virtual miracle how such a tiny kitchen can produce such a huge range of dishes that arrive hot, tasty, and on time without fail. The long, long bar is nearly always full, a whiteboard at the entry a constant waiting list for tables, and the fun and friendly staff (looking at you, Bennet Coogan) are always at the ready with beer options for days and all the booze that’s fit to drink. PJ is a true neighborhood favorite, and for good reason. It’s a sure cure for the blues.

