The Puddingstone Music Series to Conclude 2024 with a Festive Yuletide Performance

This December, the Puddingstone music series will wrap up its season with a holiday-themed performance, Yuletide Melodies, bringing a touch of festive cheer to Newport. Set against the intimate backdrop of Provence sur Mer (39 Touro Street), this evening of carols will unfold on Wednesday, December 18, at 6:00 p.m., co-hosted and sponsored by the renowned venue itself.

Headlining the evening is the award-winning lyric coloratura soprano Olha Abakumova, who hails from Ukraine’s Chernihiv region. Known for her powerful voice and artistry, Abakumova has graced major stages across Boston and beyond, including performances at Boston’s City Hall Plaza and the Harvard Musical Association. Joining her is Puddingstone’s founder and acclaimed pianist, Clemens Teufel. Celebrated for his “incredibly sensitive playing,” Teufel has performed on prestigious stages worldwide, including Germany’s Old Opera House and the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport, Mass.

For this special occasion, Teufel will debut the newly installed Yamaha baby grand piano at Provence sur Mer, an acquisition that adds to the venue’s charm, courtesy of Newport’s Luca Music, owned by esteemed piano dealer Larry Brown. The performance promises to showcase a carefully curated selection of carols, designed to delight audiences of all ages and evoke a cozy holiday spirit.

To add to the evening’s festive ambiance, guests can enjoy refreshments from a cash bar, managed by local favorite Bow Bar, alongside an assortment of holiday cookies. Attendees are invited to join in a joyful sing-along during the final numbers, making for a communal celebration of the season.

Tickets for Yuletide Melodies are available in advance through PuddingstoneFestival.com. This concert, marking the final event of Puddingstone’s 2024 season, promises to be a memorable experience for families, music lovers, and holiday enthusiasts alike.

About the Artists:

Olha Abakumova, a distinguished soprano from northern Ukraine, has performed leading roles in major operas and adjudicated high-profile vocal competitions. Since her move to the United States, she has captivated audiences across New England, performing in iconic Boston venues.

Clemens Teufel, described by critics as a “red-hot German pianist,” has brought his talents to stages across Europe, Asia, and the United States, including the Newport Music Festival. His expressive style and dedication to musical excellence have made him a cherished presence in Newport’s cultural scene.

Event Details:

Yuletide Melodies

Wednesday, December 18, 6:00 p.m.

Provence sur Mer, 39 Touro Street, Newport, R.I.

