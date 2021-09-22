Willie Garson, ‘Sex and the City’ actor, dead at 57

Willie Garson, the actor best known for playing Stanford Blatch on “Sex and the City” and Mozzie on “White Collar,” has died at 57-years-old

Garson’s son, Nathan, made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday evening.

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it ❤️😘”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathen Garson (@nathen_garson)

“The ‘Sex and the City’ family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson,” Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of “Sex and the City” said in a statement. “His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming ‘And Just Like That.’ He was there — giving us his all — even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.”

Mario Cantone, Garson’s on-screen partner on “Sex and the City,” paid tribute to his friend on Twitter.

“I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner,” he tweeted. “I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”

I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y — Mario Cantone (@macantone) September 22, 2021





Sources connected to the ‘SATC’ star tell TMZ he’d been battling cancer, though they’ve not confirmed it as his cause of death.

This was Willie’s final Tweet on September 5th.

BE KIND TO EACH OTHER……ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS. — Willie Garson 🇺🇸 (@WillieGarson) September 5, 2021

