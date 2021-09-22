5-year-old Rhode Island boy dies after being pulled from pool

The West Warwick Police Department is investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who died on Saturday after being pulled from a backyard pool.

Police responded to a home on Petit drive at around 9:00 A.M. for a report of an unresponsive 5-year-old who had been pulled out of a swimming pool.

Officers immediately started CPR before he was transported to Kent County Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The DCYF has been notified.

Police are investigating the incident but said there were no apparent signs of foul play.

