You Can Now Take a Seaplane From NYC to Newport

Tailwind Air, the only operator of scheduled seaplane service in the Northeast, has launched a new route between NYC and Newport, RI for the summer 2023 season.

Travelers can experience hassle-free travel to Newport with scheduled seaplane service from East 23rd Street in Manhattan while skipping over the I-95 traffic and starting your weekend on your time.

“We are thrilled to begin our service between Manhattan and Newport, RI,” said Alan Ram, the CEO of Tailwind Air. “Newport is a destination that has long been popular with our charter clients, and we are excited to be able to offer a scheduled service option for travelers. Like all of our routes, we utilize the versatility of waterway access in urban cores like Boston and Manhattan to provide massive times savings and the elimination of congested city airports.”

“Newport is one of the most iconic communities on the eastern seaboard, and we are excited to welcome Tailwind Air as a partner that delivers a journey fitting the caliber of the destination,” says Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong

The flights will operate Thursday, Fridays, Sundays, and Mondays from May 25 through late September. Because the aircraft have floats and wheels, flights take off from the East River and land at Newport State Airport in just 65 minutes. Service is also available from Newport to Provincetown, MA.

For a limited time, select seats are available starting at $695 each way. Fully refundable seats are $1095 each way. Flights to Provincetown start at just $295 each way.

“Tailwind Air will offer the fastest, least stressful, premium way to travel between Newport, RI and Manhattan,” Tailwind Air cofounder Peter Manice said. “That, paired with the unforgettable views, makes this the superior travel option.

Tailwind Air’s seaplanes offer travelers an unparalleled experience, combining the speed and convenience of air travel with the flexibility of landing on water. The new service to Newport will take approximately 65 minutes from Manhattan.

Tailwind’s seaplanes are the fastest way in and out of Manhattan. Fly over the traffic on well timed scheduled shuttles to Newport, RI, Boston Harbor, Bridgeport, CT, or one of 3 destinations in the Hamptons.

The company also offers scheduled service between Boston and Nantucket, Provincetown, Plymouth, and Manhattan.

Or charter one of their seaplanes to Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, Block Island, Fishers Island, Upstate New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Virginia, and everywhere in between.

While the scheduled service operates from the airport, charters can choose to take off near Goat Island if desired.

The dog-friendly airline uses modern Caravan Cessna EX turboprop amphibian aircraft for all flights. Flights feature two pilots and crowd-free direct access to the aircraft, with passengers needing to arrive just 10 minutes before scheduled departure time. All flights come with comfortable seating for up to eight

With similar leg space to a premium economy seat. Tailwind operates a fleet of amphibian turboprop Grand Caravans averaging under five years of age and capable of operating in all the weather conditions of similar land aircraft.

For schedules, more information, and tickets, including money saving options like commuter books (prepaid packs of tickets), visit Flytailwind.com or call 212-328-9145

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

