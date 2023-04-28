Obituary: Diane Silveria Andrews (1959-2023)

Diane Silveria Andrews passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on April 25th, 2023 after a battle with cancer. She was born on March 14th, 1959 to Edmund and Mary Silveria of Portsmouth, RI.

Diane lived her whole life on Aquidneck Island, and loved to play tennis and ride bicycles with her friends and cousins. She was an avid photographer and loved to attend live music festivals in Newport every summer. She was an active member of the Portsmouth Grange and served as their Master.

Diane graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a degree in Journalism, and worked at the Newport Daily News since 1981. She also served as the photographer for the Newport Mercury as well, and became famous on the island for her photo collages each week known as the “Mercury Blast.”

Diane is survived by her mother, Mary Silveria of Portsmouth RI, and her siblings Marie Williams, Thomas Silveria, and Paul Silveria of Portsmouth RI. She is also survived by her children Mitchell Andrews III of Ocean City, MD and Alexandria Andrews of Rehoboth MA, and her grandchildren Mikayla Andrews and Mitchell Andrews IV of Tiverton RI and Rosemary and Alexander Andrews of East Greenwich, RI. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews and many cousins.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 1st from 4-7pm at Connor’s Funeral Home in Portsmouth, RI. Her funeral service will be Tuesday, May 2nd at 10am at St. Barnabas Church in Portsmouth, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery in Middletown, RI.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Barnabas church at 1697 East Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI

